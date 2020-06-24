Athletes back on track this weekend as MAAA Track and Field events resume

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In consultation with health authorities, the Association is providing a secure environment with the necessary mitigation measures

After a four-month hiatus resulting from the social restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Malta’s athletic competitions, hosted by the Malta Amateur Athletic Association return this Saturday, 27th June, with a micro programme of activities to be held at the Matthew Micallef St John track in Marsa.

The events will include sprint distances including 100m, 200m and 400m as well as field events including triple jump, discus and hammer throws.

Despite sports associations being informed only recently that competitive events will be allowed to resume, the MAAA is striving to provide the best possible opportunities to athletes to perform on a competitive level before the end of this challenging season.

The MAAA has been in continuous contact with the health authorities to ensure that these events are held in full respect of health protocols to provide maximum safety and security for all participants and officials involved. The meeting will be held behind closed doors.

Among a raft of safety measures, athletes will have their body temperature taken at the track while sanitizer will be constantly used to thoroughly clean items such as starting blocks. Different officials will be designated in a particular area and will remain in their position throughout the events.

Prior to the 400m race, a one minute of silence will be observed in honour of Mr Svein Arne Hansen, President of European Athletics who passed away earlier this week. Mr Hansen had a very healthy relationship with Maltese athletics and the MAAA and strived to push forward the sport in smaller nations such as ours.

A second micro-event, covering the rest of the athletic events will be held on 4th July.

The full programme for this Saturday’s track and field micro-event is as follows:

Event Category (Seniors U18, U20, U23) Gender Start-Time 100m Sen, U18, U20, U23 Male 1700 hrs 100m Sen, U18, U20, U23 Female 1730 hrs Hammer Throw Sen, U18, U20, U23 Male 1730 hrs Hammer Throw Sen, U18, U20, U23 Female 1730 hrs Triple Jump Sen, U18, U20, U23 Male 1800 hrs Triple Jump Sen, U18, U20, U23 Female 1800 hrs 400 m Sen, U18, U20, U23 Male 1800 hrs 400 m Sen, U18, U20, U23 Female 1830 hrs Discus Sen, U18, U20, U23 Male 1830 hrs Discus Sen, U18, U20, U23 Female 1830 hrs 200 m Sen, U18, U20, U23 Male 1830 hrs 200 m Sen, U18, U20, U23 Female 1900 hrs

