Atalanta’s Luis Muriel to miss match against Brescia following fall in shower
Atalanta forward Luis Muriel was admitted to a clinic in Bergamo for checks on Tuesday after banging his head during a fall in the shower, sources said.
The Colombian underwent a CAT scan and the result was negative, the sources said.
The club said he will miss Tuesday’s derby with Lombard rivals Brescia but will be back for training on Wednesday.
“I’m fine, I’m at home,” Muriel said via Instagram. “Luckily nothing serious happened. “Tonight I’ll be at the stadium cheering on Atalanta and I’ll be back in training tomorrow”. The Bergamo side are fourth in Serie A with six games to go, nine points behind leaders Juventus and one adrift of Lazio and Inter.
They are also in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
ANSA
