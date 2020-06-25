Atalanta moves fourth after turning round their fate against second-placed Lazio

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jose Luis Palomino’s header 10 minutes from time completed a stunning turnaround as Atalanta came roaring back from two goals down to beat Lazio 3-2 on Wednesday and damage the Rome side’s Serie A title hopes.

An own goal by Marten De Roon put Lazio in front after five minutes and midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic soon picked up a loose ball just outside the area and curled in a brilliant effort to make it 2-0.

With some better finishing from Ciro Immobile, Lazio could have found themselves even further ahead at the break after some excellent counter-attacks, but in truth the early lead flattered the visitors.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As the first half wore on, Atalanta dominated possession with their slick passing, and Robin Gosens got Atalanta back into the game with a powerful header from Hans Hateboer’s cross just before halftime.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Having gone close to scoring with a bouncing first-half shot, Ruslan Malinovsky then struck a superb equaliser from outside the box midway through the second half as the home side turned the screw.

Lazio barely managed a chance of note in the second half as Atalanta poured forward looking for a winner that eventually came from a set piece.

Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha seemed to misjudge the flight of the ball as Palomino’s header from Alejandro Gomez’s corner completed a brilliant comeback and handed Lazio their first league defeat since Sept. 25, ending an unbeaten run of 21 matches.

The comeback win left Atalanta fourth on 54 points after 27 games, six clear of fifth-placed Roma, who beat Sampdoria 2-1 at home. Second-placed Lazio stayed on 62 points, four behind leaders Juventus.

Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related