At least 19 dead, 170 injured as LNG tanker truck explodes in China

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rescuers work on a damaged building in the aftermath of a LNG tanker truck’s explosion in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, 14 June 2020.

An LNG truck exploded after going off the road on the nearby expressway on 13 June afternoon. The blast hurtled a portion of the truck into a nearby village. At least 19 people were killed and over 170 people were hospitalized.

Via EPA-EFE/XIAO FAN

Like this: Like Loading...

Related