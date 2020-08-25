Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
CD eNews, Coronavirus, UK

AstraZeneca starts Covid-19 antibody drug trial in UK

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Astra Zeneca has started a clinical trial of a drug to help prevent and treat Covid-19, with the first volunteers already receiving doses, The Guardian reports this morning.

The company, which is separately working on the development of a separate Covid-19 vaccine together with Oxford scientists, said that the drug is a combination of two monclonal antibodies.

The trial is taking place on 48 healthy volunteers, based in the UK, all adults up to the age of 55, and is focused on safety, and the body’s reaction to the drug and how it processes it.

The group said the trial was a milestone in the development of the drug, which has the potential to act as a preventive for people exposed to the virus, as well as to treat patients already infected with Covid-19.

Sir Mene Pangalos, executive vice-president of biopharmaceuticals research and development at Astra, said: “This trial is an important milestone in the development of our monoclonal antibody combination to prevent or treat Covid-19.

Read more via The Guardian

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: