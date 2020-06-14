Aquariums in the UK under threat after being excluded from reopening plans

A view of The Deep aquarium and sealife centre in Hull, Britain. EPA/MAURITZ ANTIN

Many of the UK’s aquariums could close for good unless they are given more government support, or allowed to reopen along with zoos.

The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums says the public should be allowed to visit aquariums from next week, in the same way indoor retail and zoos have been given permission to reopen.

Many aquariums are spending up to £10,000 a day to feed and run their venues – without getting the usual funding from ticket sales.

Aquariums across England have not been included in the list of venues allowed to reopen from 15 June, unlike indoor retail and zoos.

Dr Christoph Schwitzer, chair of the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA), told Sky News aquariums are ready and can adapt just like large retail stores have.

There is help for aquariums – the government has made grants available of up to £100,000, but only if they are at immediate risk.

But for many that money would cover less than two weeks’ running costs.

