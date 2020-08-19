Appeal against COVID disco closure in Italy rejected by court

Reading Time: 2 minutes

An Italian court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by disco operatprs against the government’s recent ordinance closing dance clubs after a COVID spike amid young people.



The Lazio regional administrative court (TAR) rejected the appeal from sector group SILB.



It said public health concerns trumped the operators’ economic interests.



“The position of the appealing party is secondary with respect to the public interest in safeguarding health within the context of the grave ongoing epidemic,” the TAR president wrote in his ruling.



A hearing to weigh whether to admit an appeal was set for September 9.

SILB said the ruling would encourage unauthorised dance gatherings in villas and parks.



“We will be closed until September 7 and now illegality will proliferate, the rejection of the reopening is an incentive to parties in villas,” SILB FILP President Maurizio Pasca told ANSA.



SILB had suggested they might withdraw the appeal if the government’s planned aid to the sector turns out to be “serious”.



However, SILB also said they were ready for a class action law suit after the TAR verdict, saying “we want damages”.



The government on Sunday closed discotheques across Italy after a COVID spike and made the wearing of facemasks compulsory for ‘movida’ youth street partying gatherings.



Masks will have to be worn inside and outside bars and at gatherings in streets and piazzas from six o’clock in the evening until six in the morning.



“Young people must help us, otherwise the reopening of schools next month is at risk,” said Health Minister Roberto Speranza, who signed the new ordinance.



Sector operators will receive government aid.



The number of people in Italy infected with the coronavirus rose by 403 in the last 24 hours, a rise of 83 on Monday’s gain, the health ministry said Tuesday.



But the number of swabs also rose, to some 54,000 from Monday’s 30,00, the ministry said.



There were five new victims Tuesday, compared to four each on Monday and Sunday.



The overall tally of cases has now risen to 254,636.



The death toll now stands at 35,405.



