Antonio Conte to stay on as Inter coach

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Antonio Conte will stay on as Inter Milan coach next season, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, ending speculation they may part company following last week’s Europa League final defeat.

Conte’s occasional angry outbursts saw him clash with the club’s senior executives during his first season in charge, when Inter finished second to Juventus in Serie A and lost 3-2 to Sevilla in the Europa League final on Friday.

“The Club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the Club’s project,” Inter said in a statement.

The 51-year-old ex-Italy coach joined Inter after winning three Serie A titles with Juve and the Premier League with Chelsea.

Reuters / Gazzetta

Like this: Like Loading...