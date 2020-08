epa07600498 Spanish actor Antonio Banderas poses with his Best Actor Award for his performance in the movie 'Dolor y Gloria (Pain and Glory)' during the Award Winners photocall at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 25 May 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, 60, said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and is in quarantine.

“I’d like to add that I’m feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible,” Banderas said on Twitter.

Reuters/Twitter

