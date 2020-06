Anticipation for Trump rally in Oklahoma

US President Donald J. Trump participates in an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

Reading Time: 2 minutes

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Oklahoma on Saturday – his first campaign gathering since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

The rally is shaping up to be one of the biggest indoor events in the US since large gatherings were shut down in March because of the coronavirus, and it has been scheduled over the protests of local health officials and as Covid-19 cases spike in many states.

Trump on Friday threatened unspecified action against any protesters at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in a warning that his campaign said was not directed at peaceful demonstrators.

“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Marc Lotter, a spokesman for Trump’s campaign, said Trump was referring to agitators and not peaceful protesters.

The rally is Trump’s first major re-election event following the novel coronavirus pandemic that shuttered much of the country and comes amid weeks of civil unrest over the treatment of African Americans and growing protests over racism and policing.

With more than 100,000 people expected in the area of the rally on Saturday, Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum on Friday rescinded a curfew he had ordered for several downtown city blocks around the venue.

“Today, the Secret Service asked the City to lift the curfew order this weekend. In compliance with this request, the City has rescinded the order,” the city of Tulsa said in a press release quoted by CBS News.

Trump thanked Bynum in a tweet for canceling the curfew.

The Republican president faced backlash over a tweet during protests after the recent death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, an African American man, that said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” The phrase evoked a white segregationist who was Miami mayor in the 1960s, though Trump later said he was unaware of its origins.

Via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related