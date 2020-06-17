Anger in New Zealand’s after first Covid cases in 24 days were imported

Reading Time: 2 minutes

New Zealand has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus, ending a 24-day run of no new infections in the country.

The cases relate to two women from the same family, both of whom had travelled from the UK and were given special permission to visit a dying parent.

Health Minister David Clark said the necessary checks had not taken place and he was suspending compassionate exemptions to the quarantine rules.

Last week New Zealand declared that the country was coronavirus-free.

It lifted all domestic restrictions. However, strict border restrictions remained in place – with only citizens and essential workers allowed in.

All arrivals are supposed to be tested for Covid-19 and have to go through a 14-day period of isolation.

Speaking at her press conference on Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this is an ‘unacceptable failure of the system’.

‘It should never have happened, and it can’t be repeated again,’ she said.

‘We required not one but two tests to be undertaken of those in facilities – one at day three and one at day 12. That should have happened in the cases we learned about yesterday. It did not, and there are no new excuses.’

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says he is “taking responsibility” for ensuring this does not happen again.

‘In this instance, these individuals should have been tested prior to leaving the managed isolation facility,’ he says.

‘We have put in place a number of actions to provide the public and Government assurance that anyone arriving into New Zealand does not pose any risk from Covid-19.’

Ardern has appointed Assistant Chief of Defense Air Commodore Digby Webb to oversee the country’s quarantine and isolation facilities.

The Ministry of Health said the two women remain in self-isolation and are ‘doing well’.

At this point, there are 320 identified close contacts. The majority of these will have been contacted by the end of the day. All of these people will be encouraged to get a test. We are confident there was no contact made with anyone on the journey between Auckland and Wellington.

Read more via TVNZ

Like this: Like Loading...

Related