Andrew Lloyd Webber volunteers for Oxford’s vaccine trial

13th August 2020

Musicals composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has volunteered for a coronavirus vaccine trial.

Lloyd Webber announced the move on Twitter on Wednesday and received high praise from those in the theater and acting industries, CNN reports.

“I am excited that tomorrow I am going to be vaccinated for the Oxford Covid 19 trial,” he wrote. “I’ll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely.”

