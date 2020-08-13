Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Reading Time: < 1 minute I’ll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely.” – Andrew Lloyd Webber volunteers for Oxford’s vaccine trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Musicals composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has volunteered for a coronavirus vaccine trial.

Lloyd Webber announced the move on Twitter on Wednesday and received high praise from those in the theater and acting industries, CNN reports.

“I am excited that tomorrow I am going to be vaccinated for the Oxford Covid 19 trial,” he wrote. “I’ll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely.”

CNN / Facebook / Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...

Related