Andrew Lloyd Webber volunteers for Oxford’s vaccine trial
Reading Time: < 1 minute I’ll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely.” – Andrew Lloyd Webber volunteers for Oxford’s vaccine trial
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Musicals composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has volunteered for a coronavirus vaccine trial.
Lloyd Webber announced the move on Twitter on Wednesday and received high praise from those in the theater and acting industries, CNN reports.
“I am excited that tomorrow I am going to be vaccinated for the Oxford Covid 19 trial,” he wrote. “I’ll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely.”
CNN / Facebook / Twitter
You must log in to post a comment.