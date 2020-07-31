Andrea Pirlo appointed coach of Juventus under-23

31st July 2020

epa07685812 Former Italian soccer player Andrea Pirlo holds the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2019 trophy before the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2019 final soccer match between Spain And Germany in Udine, Italy, 30 June 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSIO MARINI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Juventus have appointed their former World Cup-winning midfielder Andrea Pirlo as coach of the Under-23 side, the Serie A champions said.

Pirlo, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, spent a decade at AC Milan before making the switch to Juventus, where he won four league titles and an Italian Cup during a four-year spell.

He left Juventus in 2015 and ended his playing career with Major League Soccer club New York City. “Today marks the start of a new adventure for Andrea Pirlo and Juventus, who return to work together five years later. Andrea is … the new coach of the Under-23 team,” Juventus said in a statement on Thursday.

A new challenge awaits now, for a return that can only make Juventus fans happy. Welcome back, Coach Pirlo!”

Pirlo won 116 caps for Italy and helped them to World Cup success in 2006.

Reuters 

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

31st July 2020

U.S. coronavirus epicentre shifts toward Midwestern states

31st July 2020

Spain logs biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since lockdown lifted

31st July 2020

Portugal’s nightclubs and bars allowed to reopen but with restrictions

31st July 2020

Reopening of discos, nightclubs, festivals and feasts in Italy postponed

31st July 2020

New cases rise sharply in Italy

31st July 2020

French cities tighten coronavirus rules

31st July 2020

Jet2 warns Britons to return from Spain early or find their own way

31st July 2020

Bulgarians block central Sofia in anti-government protest

31st July 2020

Photo Story: Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Adha

31st July 2020
%d bloggers like this: