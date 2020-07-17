Amsterdam Museum in dilemma after painting restoration

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The painting ‘Overlieden van de Handboogdoelen’ from 1653 by artist Bartholomeus van der Helst arrives at Hermitage Museum in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The Amsterdam Museum is in a dilemma after the completed restoration of the painting, where a part of a boy was found that was no longer visible.

Conservators, curators and experts are now asking the museum visitors for help whether they should leave the painting like this or reconstruct the boy completely.

Via EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

Like this: Like Loading...

Related