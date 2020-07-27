Amazon expands workforce in Ireland to 5,000

27th July 2020

File photo by EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Amazon on Monday announced it would create an additional 1,000 jobs in Ireland, bringing its workforce in the country to 5,000.

Ireland has a decades-old policy of attracting multinational jobs with a low corporate tax rate, making it a hub for U.S. companies – including heavyweights such as Apple, Google and Facebook – which account for one in 10 local jobs.

Many of the new jobs, which include software and network engineers, will be in Amazon Web Services, which has a large presence in Ireland, Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon also plans to open a delivery station in Dublin this year, it said.

Britain’s exit from the European Union, which is due to come into full force at the end of the year, is expected to complicate the country’s role as a logistics hub for the Irish market.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Industry and the Authorities must work together to ensure steady progress in the battle against Covid – Malta Chamber

27th July 2020

Photo Story: Wildfire burns in Southern California

27th July 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Monday 27th July 2020

27th July 2020

Amazon expands workforce in Ireland to 5,000

27th July 2020

Malta: Registered unemployment slightly down from May

27th July 2020

UK engine-maker Rolls-Royce’s credit rating cut to junk by Moody’s

27th July 2020

Photo story: Airplane cinema in Poland

27th July 2020

Portugal blaze under control, but firefighters on alert

27th July 2020

Syrian tycoon says front companies used to dodge sanctions

27th July 2020

What is known about North Korea’s possible coronavirus ‘patient zero’

27th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: