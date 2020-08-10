Alzheimer’s disease treatment set to be fast-tracked in medical breakthrough

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The first drug which could halt Alzheimer’s disease is to be fast-tracked for approval, in what experts say could be the biggest breakthrough yet.

Charities said the decision by US watchdogs to give the treatment a “priority review” could see it prescribed within six months, giving hope to sufferers around the world.

Trials have found that patients given the drug Aducanumab saw improvements in their language skills and ability to keep track of time and place, and a slower loss of memory.

Currently, medicines prescribed to treat Alzheimer’s disease can only mask the symptoms, rather than slow the development of disease.

However, the new treatment, which works by helping to untangle clumps of plaque in the brain, could be the first to halt the disease’s progression, trials suggest.

Experts said the drug could be targeted at those with early signs of dementia, meaning that the disease could could be halted or slowed before sufferers become incapacited by it.

Read more via The Telegraph

