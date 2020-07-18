All Cadbury chocolate bars sold in multipacks to shrink by the end of 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

All Cadbury chocolate bars sold in multipacks will shrink by the end of 2021 to reduce their calorie count, owner Mondelez has announced.

Popular treats including Crunchie, Twirl and Wispa bars will contain no more than 200 calories each when sold in a four-pack.

However, the price will stay the same. Bars sold individually will not change.

Chocolate fans took to Twitter to denounce the latest example of what has become known as “shrinkflation”.

That is when food manufacturers reduce the weight of their products without shrinking the price.

“We must play our part in tackling obesity and are committed to doing so without compromising on consumer choice,” said Louise Stigant, UK managing director at Mondelez International.

When asked why “single-serve” bars were unaffected, a spokesperson for Mondelez said the firm believed in “offering consumers different portion sizes for different occasions”.

The spokesperson confirmed that the list price for multipacks would not change and said pricing was up to retailers.

Read more via BBC

Like this: Like Loading...

Related