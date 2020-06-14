Algeria relaxes coronavirus lockdown

View of the empty Martyrs Square in Algiers, Algeria. EPA-EFE/STR

Algeria will further relax its coronavirus lockdown on Sunday, easing a curfew, allowing public transport to resume in the cities and reopening some more businesses, the government said on Saturday.

The government will end the curfew in 19 provinces and shorten it in the remaining 29, including in the capital Algiers, where it will run from 8pm to 5am instead of 7pm-7am currently, the prime minister’s office said.

Buses and taxis in urban areas will also resume services with a limited number of passengers, while taxi drivers are ordered to take one client only.

Some businesses such as clothing and shoe shops, car rentals and hair salons will reopen. The government last week allowed the reopening of business such as men’s barbershops and cattle markets.

The authorities also decided to end a paid leave given in March to 50 per cent of state employees, although pregnant women and those with children will continue to benefit from the leave.

Algeria has so far reported 10,810 coronavirus cases, with 760 deaths.

Via Reuters

