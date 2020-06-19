Alex Zanardi in serious condition following a road accident during a Paralympic relay race stage
Alex Zanardi was seriously injured and in a reportedly grave condition following a road accident in the province of Siena, during one of the stages of the relay of Obiettivo tricolore.
The athlete reportedly collided with a heavy vehicle and was immediately transported to the hospital with the helicopter.
His condition was reported to be very serious.
He was transferred to the Le Scotte hospital in Siena.
According to the first information, the athletes who were participating in the relay with Zanardi gave the alarm.
A helicopter transferred Zanardi to the Siena hospital.
