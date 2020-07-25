Alex Zanardi back to intensive care unit

epa08558560 epa08497150 (FILE) - Handbiker and former racing driver Alex Zanardi of Italy drives on the Hockenheimring racetrack before the last race of the season of the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) in Hockenheim, Germany, 21 October 2012 (reissued 21 July 2020). Alex Zanardi was transferred on 21 July 2020 to a specialized rehabilitation center after being suspended from sedation. The four-time paralympic champion and former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi was involved in a serious road accident on 19 June 2020 in the province of Siena while taking part in a race on his handbike during one of the stages of the relay of Obiettivo tricolore. Zinardi underwent a brain surgery after suffering a severe cranial trauma and is in serious condition, according to reports. EPA-EFE/UWE ANSPACH GERMANY OUT

Alex Zanardi has been moved back to an intensive care unit at San Raffaele hospital, Milan, just days after being transferred to a specialised rehabilitation centre.

The doctors at the Villa Beretta rehabilitation clinic released a statement saying that Zanardi’s condition was unstable and as a result he was being returned to intensive care at the San Raffaele Hospital, just south of the rehabilitation clinic, in Milan.

On Tuesday, medical staff from the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital, Siena, announced that he would be transferred to a specialised recovery and functional rehabilitation centre in Lecco, northern Italy.

Zanardi was seriously injured in a handbike accident near Siena in June and taken to hospital with severe head injuries. He has undergone three neurological surgeries and was kept in an induced coma.

The 53-year-old raced for Jordan, Minardi, Lotus and Williams in F1, and won two CART championship titles in America, before a shocking racing acccident in Germany in 2001 resulted in his legs being amputated.

Remarkably, he recovered and returned to racing with specially adapted cars, and also took up handbike racing, winning an astonishing four gold medals at the Paralympics and inspiring millions around the world in the process.

Reuters / F1

