Sun. Jun 21st, 2020

Airlines’ legal challenge of UK quarantine policy to be heard early July

20th June 2020

A crew member at Heathrow Airport, London Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A legal challenge by British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair against the UK government’s decision to introduce a 14-day quarantine for travellers will be heard in early July, barristers involved in the case said on Friday.

“The airlines claim that the regulations are irrational and disproportionate. A hearing has been listed for early July,” Blackstone Chambers said in a statement.

Via Reuters

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: