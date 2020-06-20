Airlines’ legal challenge of UK quarantine policy to be heard early July

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A legal challenge by British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair against the UK government’s decision to introduce a 14-day quarantine for travellers will be heard in early July, barristers involved in the case said on Friday.

“The airlines claim that the regulations are irrational and disproportionate. A hearing has been listed for early July,” Blackstone Chambers said in a statement.

Via Reuters

