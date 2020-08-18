Airlines and airports to push for compulsory testing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Airlines and airports will ask a UN-led task force meeting on Tuesday to recommend countries accept a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of travel as an alternative to quarantines that have decimated demand for travel, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The industry wants the task force to make the recommendation for passengers traveling from countries with high COVID-19 infection rates when it meets on Tuesday to review guidelines for international travel amid the pandemic.

“A test prior to departure could reduce the risk of importation by up to 90%, enabling air travel to be opened up between a large number of countries without a quarantine requirement,” said the proposal from Airports Council International (ACI) and airline trade group International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The push for testing comes as the industry’s hopes for a recovery were dealt a blow last week when Britain reintroduced quarantines on travelers from France and the Netherlands.

Airlines are forecasting a 55% decline in 2020 air traffic, according to IATA, which reported 85% of surveyed travelers expressed concerns about quarantine.

Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...