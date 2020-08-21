Airbnb bans parties at sites listed on its platform in fight against Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The short-term home rental company Airbnb has imposed an indefinite global ban on all parties and events at places listed on its platform as it tries to enforce social-distancing norms due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health,” Airbnb said in a statement, adding that the party ban applies to all future bookings.

The new rules include a cap on occupancy at 16.

The firm says it will pursue legal action if guests or hosts break the rules.

Airbnb had already begun to impose stricter limits, with a ban on party houses that created persistent neighbourhood nuisance.

To comply with social distancing rules, it had also removed the “event friendly” and “parties and events allowed” search filters.

