Indian media reports that an Air India Express Boeing 737 with nearly 200 people on board skidded off runway at airport in Kozhikode airport in Kerala.

DW reports that the plane had 170 persons on board and was landing after flight from Dubai.

Corriere della Sera however reports that there were 191 persons on board. 3 are reported dead.

This is a developing story

