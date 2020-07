A file photo of the Al Fursan aerobatic display team with four UAE airline carriers Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia perform by flying over Sheikh Zayed Mosque as a performance to celebrate the UAE's 47th National Day and the Year of Zayed, in Abu Dhabi in addition to other places from UAE , United Arab Emirates, 02 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will start operations on July 14, with direct flights connecting the capital of the United Arab Emirates to Alexandria and Sohag, in Egypt, the company said on Monday on Twitter.

The airline is a joint venture between Air Arabia, the United Arab Emirates’ only listed carrier, and Abu Dhabi state-owned Etihad Airways.

