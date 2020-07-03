Africa lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism due to pandemic -AU

People spend time on a beach after the authorities decided to ease the restrictions that were imposed on the country three months ago due to the spread of coronavirus, in Rabat, Morocco. EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Africa countries have lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism revenues in three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the African Union commissioner for infrastructure and energy said .

Amani Abou-Zeid told a news conference that due to the prolonged lockdown and border closures to curb the spread of the virus, the air industry will be greatly impacted.

“Some airlines in the continent will not make it post-COVID-19,” she said.

