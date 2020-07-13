Actress Kelly Preston and wife of John Travolta dies aged 57
Kelly Preston, the actress married to John Travolta has died aged 57 after a private battle with breast cancer.
The actress had been battling breast cancer for two years. Preston and Travolta, who celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary last year
Preston, who was born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith on October 13, 1962, in Hawaii, launched her career in 1985 with her first major movie role in Mischief after several minor roles in television shows, including For Love and Honor.
In the next few years, Preston starred in films such as SpaceCamp (1986), Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996) and For Love of the Game (1999).
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
Preston’s final film role was in the 2018 film Gotti in which she played Victoria Gotti, the wife of Mafia boss John Gotti, who was portrayed on screen by Travolta.
Preston is survived by Travolta and their children Ella, 20, and nine-year-old son Benjamin.
The couple’s son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.
