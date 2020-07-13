Actress Kelly Preston and wife of John Travolta dies aged 57

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kelly Preston, the actress married to John Travolta has died aged 57 after a private battle with breast cancer.

The actress had been battling breast cancer for two years. Preston and Travolta, who celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary last year

Preston, who was born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith on October 13, 1962, in Hawaii, launched her career in 1985 with her first major movie role in Mischief after several minor roles in television shows, including For Love and Honor.

In the next few years, Preston starred in films such as SpaceCamp (1986), Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996) and For Love of the Game (1999).

Preston’s final film role was in the 2018 film Gotti in which she played Victoria Gotti, the wife of Mafia boss John Gotti, who was portrayed on screen by Travolta.

Preston is survived by Travolta and their children Ella, 20, and nine-year-old son Benjamin.

The couple’s son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.

Read more via Hollywood Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...

Related