AC Milan’s 5-goal victory confirms their post Covid19-interruption moment of grace
An incredible performance from the Rossoneri saw them pick up their biggest win of the season with a 5-1 thrashing of a lifeless Bologna. The goals came from Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Bennacer, Rebic and Calabria.
AC Milan produced yet another excellent display on Saturday night as they swept Bologna aside at San Siro, winning 5-1.
Milan started the game like a house on fire, scoring through Alexis Saelemaekers and Hakan Calhanoglu in the first half before Tomiyasu’s wonder strike before half time.
Stefano Pioli’s side came out after the break and finished the job though, with Ismael Bennacer and Ante Rebic scoring before Davide Calabria added the icing on the cake.
The result moves Milan a point behind Roma in fifth and eight points ahead of Sassuolo as their charge towards a European spot continues.
You must log in to post a comment.