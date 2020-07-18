AC Milan’s 5-goal victory confirms their post Covid19-interruption moment of grace

Zlatan Ibrahimovic salutes Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic prior to the match. Mihajlovic has been undergoing treatment for cancer earlier this season. Both players are known for their combatting style. Photo AC Milan.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An incredible performance from the Rossoneri saw them pick up their biggest win of the season with a 5-1 thrashing of a lifeless Bologna. The goals came from Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Bennacer, Rebic and Calabria.

AC Milan produced yet another excellent display on Saturday night as they swept Bologna aside at San Siro, winning 5-1.

Milan started the game like a house on fire, scoring through Alexis Saelemaekers and Hakan Calhanoglu in the first half before Tomiyasu’s wonder strike before half time.

Stefano Pioli’s side came out after the break and finished the job though, with Ismael Bennacer and Ante Rebic scoring before Davide Calabria added the icing on the cake.

The result moves Milan a point behind Roma in fifth and eight points ahead of Sassuolo as their charge towards a European spot continues.

epa08554054 AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu jubilates after scoring the 1-0 during the Italian serie A soccer match Ac Milan vs Bologna at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 18 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI epa08554044 AC Milan’s Alexis Saelemaekers jubilates after scoring the 1-0 during the Italian serie A soccer match Ac Milan vs Bologna at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 18 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI epa08554088 Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu scores against AC Milan’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the 1-2 during the Italian serie A soccer match Ac Milan vs Bologna at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 18 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI epa08554066 AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu jubilates with his teammates after scoring the 2-0 during the Italian serie A soccer match Ac Milan vs Bologna at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 18 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI epa08554116 AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer (R) scores against Bologna’s goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski the 3-1 during the Italian serie A soccer match Ac Milan vs Bologna at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 18 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI epa08554118 AC Milan’s Ante Rebic (C) jubilates with his teammates after scoring the 4-1 during the Italian serie A soccer match Ac Milan vs Bologna at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 18 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI epa08554128 Bologna’s Andri Baldursson (L) challenges for the ball AC Milan’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the Italian serie A soccer match Ac Milan vs Bologna at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 18 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Like this: Like Loading...

Related