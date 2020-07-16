AC Milan maintains positive streak with win against Parma

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AC Milan came back to beat Parma 3-1 in Serie A action Wednesday to draw level on points with Napoli, who were held 1-1 against Bologna.

Pioli appears to have moulded one of the most impressive Milan sides in recent years but is set to make way at the end of the season, with one year left on his contract, for German Ralf Rangnick, according to widespread media reports.

AC Milan produced another comeback act as they scored three times after the break to beat Parma 3-1 in Serie A on Wednesday and remain undefeated since the season resumed.

Franck Kessie began the fightback with a ferocious strike before Alessio Romagnoli and Hakan Calhanoglu struck to make it five wins and two draws in seven games for Stefano Pioli’s side. Jasmin Kurtic had given Parma a halftime lead.

Milan stayed seventh with 53 points which will be enough to qualify for the Europa League provided Napoli, who are sixth and have booked their place by winning the Coppa Italia, finish in the top six.

