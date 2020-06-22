Mon. Jun 22nd, 2020

Abu Dhabi eases restrictions on movement

22nd June 2020

Cars queue before a security checkpoint on the E11 highway, between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. EPA-EFE/Mahmoud Khaled

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Abu Dhabi has eased restrictions to allow movement between its cities for all residents starting on Tuesday, but its media office said it would extend restrictions on entry into the emirate by non-residents.

Abu Dhabi, the largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, extended a ban on entering the emirate without a permit for another week, while allowing residents to exit the emirate freely.

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: