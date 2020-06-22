Abu Dhabi eases restrictions on movement

Cars queue before a security checkpoint on the E11 highway, between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. EPA-EFE/Mahmoud Khaled

Abu Dhabi has eased restrictions to allow movement between its cities for all residents starting on Tuesday, but its media office said it would extend restrictions on entry into the emirate by non-residents.

Abu Dhabi, the largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, extended a ban on entering the emirate without a permit for another week, while allowing residents to exit the emirate freely.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with @ADPoliceHQ & @DoHSocial, have announced that all residents of Abu Dhabi emirate may now move between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Al Dhafra) from 6am on Tuesday, 23 June pic.twitter.com/sdIAI6dLgx — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 22, 2020

