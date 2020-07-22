Abba to release five new songs next year

(FILE) (L-R) Swedish pop group ABBA members: Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus posing after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song 'Waterloo' in Stockholm, Sweden, 09 February 1974. EPA-EFE/OLLE LINDEBORG

Abba will release five, rather than two, new tracks as their reunion is pushed back to 2021.

The Swedish four-piece were originally going to put out new music later this year, but have been forced to delay these plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abba’s last studio album was released in 1982, while three unreleased songs were made public a decade later in 1993 and 1994.

The Swedish four-piece, consisting of Ulvaes, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Fältskog, shot to international fame in 1974 after winning the Eurovision Song Contest with the track “Waterloo”.

