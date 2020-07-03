A further 14 deaths were reported in France from the coronavirus

Visitors attend the reopening day of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. After a neartly three-months closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Eiffel Tower reopened to the public. EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa

The number of deaths in France from Covid-19 has risen by 14 from the previous day to 29,875, the country’s health department said.

The number of people in hospital fell by 188 to 8,148 and the number of people in intensive care units fell by nine to 573, with both numbers continuing weeks-long downtrends.

