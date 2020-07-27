94 Migrants rescued by Maltese Armed Forces are brought to Malta in Senglea

27th July 2020

epa07780685 File Photo EPA-EFE/HANNAH WALLACE BOWMAN HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Developing story:

Net News and Reuters are reporting that 94 migrants were rescued and brought to shore by the Armed Forces of Malta.

This group was brought in at Senglea Harbour, same as the last group, consisting of 60 migrants, who were brought in ten days ago.

A volunteer organization, Alarm Phone, on Sunday morning said the dinghy was overcrowded and taking in water. It said the boat was located within Malta‘s search-and-rescue region.

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

94 Migrants rescued by Maltese Armed Forces are brought to Malta in Senglea

27th July 2020

Asia battles second wave of coronavirus with fresh lockdowns

27th July 2020

Surge in eating at home cushions virus hit for Unilever

27th July 2020

German business morale brightens, but second coronavirus wave threatens outlook

27th July 2020

Vacation trips, easing of travel rules fuel hopes of business jet rebound

27th July 2020

Photo Story: Mannequins help keep social distancing in Japan

27th July 2020

Portugal’s TAP to resume 40% of pre-COVID flights in September

27th July 2020

Photo Story: Strict checks on coronavirus rules in Amsterdam

27th July 2020

New Zealand PM Ardern’s ratings sky high ahead of election

27th July 2020

Indonesia’s coronavirus cases top 100,000 as economy opens up

27th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: