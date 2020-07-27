94 Migrants rescued by Maltese Armed Forces are brought to Malta in Senglea

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Developing story:

Net News and Reuters are reporting that 94 migrants were rescued and brought to shore by the Armed Forces of Malta.

This group was brought in at Senglea Harbour, same as the last group, consisting of 60 migrants, who were brought in ten days ago.

A volunteer organization, Alarm Phone, on Sunday morning said the dinghy was overcrowded and taking in water. It said the boat was located within Malta‘s search-and-rescue region.

