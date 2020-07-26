86 days without any community transmission of coronavirus in New Zealand

Photo by Dan Whitfield on Pexels.com

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There were also no new cases of the coronavirus according to the latest bulletin, and it has now been 86 days since any community transmission in New Zealand.

There remain 21 active cases, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine, which are part of New Zealand’s total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began – 1206.

The death toll in New Zealand stands at 22.

There are currently no people being treated for the illness in hospital in New Zealand.

Laboratories completed 1754 tests yesterday, with the total number of tests to date at 455,677.

“We all have a part to play and we’re encouraging anyone who is offered a swab, to take up that offer,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Read more via TVNZ

Like this: Like Loading...

Related