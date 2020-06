A view of the Death Gate of the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp of the former Nazi-German concentration and extermination camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland. EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL

Poland today marked the 80th anniversary of the first mass transport to Auschwitz, which was originally created by the German occupiers as a camp for Polish “political” prisoners.

The first group of 728 transportees included resistance members, priests, teachers and 20 Polish Jews.

