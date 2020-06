A file photo of French President Emmanuel Macron talks with employees as he visits a supermarket in Saint-Pol-de-Leon during a day trip centered on agriculture amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brittany, France, France. EPA-EFE/STEPHANE MAHE / POOL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Around 7.8 million French people were on temporary unemployment packages at the end of May, said French jobs minister Muriel Penicaud on Wednesday.

Penicaud also told Radio Classique that the French state had spent around 17 billion euros ($19.2 billion) on those packages in the last three months.

Via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related