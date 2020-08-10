624 new Covid-19 infections in Poland

A view of the Warsaw's mermaid monument on the Vistula river in Warsaw, Poland. EPA-EFE/Leszek Szymanski POLAND OUT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Polish Health Ministry announced 624 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 51,791 including 13,293 still active. The number of active cases increased from 12,964 the day before.

The ministry also announced that seven more people died because of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. The death toll in Poland went up to 1,807.

According to the ministry, a total of 105,795 people are quarantined and 9,237 are placed under epidemiological surveillance, whilst 36,691 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 13,293 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

