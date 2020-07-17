51-year-old British man arrested following bomb threat on RyanAir flight to Oslo

epa08551861 Police investigate at a Ryanair aircraft that arrived from Stanstead, Britain, on a tarmac in Oslo, Norway, 17 July 2020. According to Norwegian authorities, the Ryanair flight received a bomb threat mid-air, the aircraft was evacuated after landing safely in Oslo. Police have arrested a 51-year-old man, a British citizen, on suspicion of being behind the bomb threat. EPA-EFE/BERIT ROALD NORWAY OUT

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police are investigating a bomb threat made against a RyanAir flight that landed in the Norwegian capital, authorities have said.

“The plane has landed safely on the runway,” police said in a statement on Friday.

According to the Independent (UK) the situation was under control and officers have arrested a 51-year-old British man on suspicion of being behind the threat. It is understood that the man will be questioned as soon as possible.

Police said all passengers on the plane were evacuated and the aircraft was examined by emergency authorities.



The aircraft was escorted by to Danish-F-16s following the emergency trigger.

Denmark’s military confirmed via Twitter that two F-16 aircraft were used to escort the passenger flight.

“Danish F-16s have broken the sound barrier over Jutland with a subsequent loud bang. The planes are providing support in connection with an emergency. No further comment at this time,” the Danish armed forces tweeted just after 12:30pm.

There were 142 passengers on board the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, and an undisclosed number of crew members, a senior police official told Norwegian media.

“Crew on a Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Oslo today discovered a note that claimed there was a potential security threat on board,” a Ryanair spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

“The captain followed procedures and continued to Oslo airport where the plane landed safely. Customers remained on board while authorities carried out a security search,” she added.

The incident is the second threat against a Ryanair flight this week. A service from Dublin to Krakow was diverted to London Stansted Airport after a note was found in the aircraft toilet claiming a bomb was on board, media including BBC reported.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related