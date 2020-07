Reading Time: < 1 minute

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 79 km SW of Niquero, Cuba at 19:11:48 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.07 km, was initially determined to be at 19.4973 degrees north latitude and 78.0639 degrees west longitude

Xinhua

