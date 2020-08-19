Preloader
45 die in shipwreck off Libya – UN

At least 45 migrants and refugees have died in the largest shipwreck off Libya’s coast this year, the UN says.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in a statement said that they are deeply saddened by the tragic death of at least 45 migrants and refugees on 17 August, in the largest recorded shipwreck off the Libyan coast this year.

Some 37 survivors – mainly from Senegal, Mali, Chad and Ghana – were rescued by local fishermen and later detained upon disembarkation.

They reported to IOM staff that 45 others including five children lost their lives when the vessel’s engine exploded off the coast of Zwara.

The two organizations are calling for a review of States’ approach to the situation after this latest tragic incident in the Mediterranean. There is an urgent need to strengthen the current search and rescue capacity to respond to distress calls.

Via BBC / IOM

By Corporate Dispatch

