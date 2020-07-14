Tue. Jul 14th, 2020

42-year-old Philippine man dies in traffic accident in Paola, Malta

14th July 2020
A 42-year-old Philippine man, residing in St. Paul’s Bay, has succumbed to injuries following a traffic accident which happened in Paola earlier on Tuesday.

The man, who was driving his Honda motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a Land Rover in “Triq l-Irvellijiet 1958” in Paola. The accident took place around 1615h.

The man, who was driving the motorbike, was taken to hospital, where he was certified dead.

Investigations are underway.

This fatal accident, was the third one in the past 24 hours, involving motorcycle drivers, which happened in Malta.

