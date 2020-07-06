302 new cases of coronavirus in Serbia over the weekend

A passenger wears a protective face mask while walking at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

According to the latest information, 302 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia over the weekend.

The Serbian news site B92, five more people died, and there are 81 patients on the respirator.

So far, 16,131 cases of infection have been registered in Serbia, and 311 people have died.

There are 2,553 active cases B92 reported.

Last week, Serbia’s Government introduced new stricter measures in Belgarde after Mayor Zoran Radojcic declared an emergency in the capital to cope with the worsening situation with the coronavirus epidemic. The measures include the ban on more than 100 people in closed space with mandatory face masks and physical distancing.

