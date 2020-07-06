Mon. Jul 6th, 2020

25th anniversary of the Srebrenica Massacre

6th July 2020

(FILE) - A mourning woman sits between gravestones on the Potocari Memorial Center in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. EPA-EFE/JASMIN BRUTUS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A quarter of a century ago, the world witnessed the worst mass murder on European soil since World War II.

Some 7,000-8,000 Bosnians were slaughtered and 20,000 civilians were forcibly displaced in an act of ethnic cleansing perpetrated in the small eastern Bosnian village of Srebrenica, whose name will forever be linked to the infamous 1995 massacre.

Today, 25 years after the massacre, the memory of its victims is kept alive by several institutions, such as the Museum of Crimes Against Humanity and Genocide in Sarajevo or a permanent exhibit at the ‘Memorial Center Srebrenica-Potocari’ that now occupies the former headquarters of the Dutch UNPROFOR Battalion.

25th anniversary of the Srebrenica Massacre
(FILE) – People watch the International Criminal Tribunal for Former Yugoslavia court appeals verdict session for war-time Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic (R) during his trial in The Hague (The Netherlands), broadcast on a TV screen in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 20 March 2019

Via EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: