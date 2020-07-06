25th anniversary of the Srebrenica Massacre

(FILE) - A mourning woman sits between gravestones on the Potocari Memorial Center in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. EPA-EFE/JASMIN BRUTUS

A quarter of a century ago, the world witnessed the worst mass murder on European soil since World War II.

Some 7,000-8,000 Bosnians were slaughtered and 20,000 civilians were forcibly displaced in an act of ethnic cleansing perpetrated in the small eastern Bosnian village of Srebrenica, whose name will forever be linked to the infamous 1995 massacre.

Today, 25 years after the massacre, the memory of its victims is kept alive by several institutions, such as the Museum of Crimes Against Humanity and Genocide in Sarajevo or a permanent exhibit at the ‘Memorial Center Srebrenica-Potocari’ that now occupies the former headquarters of the Dutch UNPROFOR Battalion.

