25-year-old Libyan held by British police after stabbing in Reading – Case treated as terrorist attack

epa08499132 Police gather at a cordon close to the scene where reports state that three people were stabbed in Forbury Gardens, Reading, Britain, 21 June 2020. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The killing of three people in a stabbing rampage in a park in Reading is being treated as a terrorist attack, police have said.



A 25-year-old Libyan national is being held by police over the incident,in which at least three other people sustained serious injuries.

“Counter Terrorism Policing can now confirm that the stabbing incident that happened in Reading last night (20/6), has now been declared a terrorist incident,” Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

The Thames Valley Police force said officers arrested a 25-year-old local man at the scene and they were not looking for anyone else.

“There is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public,” Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said earlier on Sunday.

