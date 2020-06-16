233 persons die in UK from Covid-19 as ONS confirms country’s tally expected to be significantly higher

A worker wears a face mask as he sprays disinfectant liquid outside a bookstore in London, Britain, 16 June 2020. Non-essential stores have begun to reopen their doors across the UK, around three months after the government imposed a lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the pandemic COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 233 to 41,969 as of 1600 GMT on June 15, according to government data released on Tuesday.

There were 1,279 new cases in the country, taking the nationwide tally to 298,136.

Deaths could however be much higher than the data provided by Government. Earlier today, a Reuters tally of official sources showed a toll of 53,077, taking into account cases where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to June 5, and up to June 7 in Scotland.

The large death toll has prompted criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the pandemic, with opposition parties and some scientists saying Britain was too slow to impose a lockdown or protect the elderly in care homes.

Epidemiologists say excess mortality – deaths from all causes that exceed the five-year average for the time of year – is the best way of gauging deaths from a disease outbreak because it is internationally comparable.

While these figures take longer to compile, Britain appears to be faring badly here too.

About 64,500 more people than usual have died in the United Kingdom during this year’s pandemic, according to the latest available data, said Nick Stripe, head of health analysis at the ONS.

