230,370 new cases in 24 hours – New record increase in global coronavirus cases

epa08539086 A worker of Global Omnium Labs uses a Gamaser technique to analyze wastewaters in the search of coronavirus genomic residue, in Valencia, Spain, 10 July 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, Indiaand South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on 10 July.

Global deaths remain steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases were approaching 13 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally. The disease has killed more than 565,000 people in seven months.

Meanwhile, Lebanon has recorded a new infection high, as the health ministry said a total of 166 new cases had been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A Lebanese waste management company is quarantining 133 Syrian workers who tested positive for the coronavirus, the company manager said on Sunday.

Reuters / The Guardian

