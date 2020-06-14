2,038,344 coronavirus cases in the U.S.A.

A waitress arranges large menus during the first day of reopening for outdoor dining in San Francisco, California, USA. During the first phase of reopening, the owner, Olivier Azancot of Cafe Bastille French Bistro and sister restaurant, B44 Catalan Bistro, combined their menus serving customers in the larger outdoor dining space at B44. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 2,038,344 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,317 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 711 to 114,625.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 12 versus its previous report on Friday.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related