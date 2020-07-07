180 migrants disembark Ocean Viking ship in Sicily

epa08530985 A handout photo made available by the press office of SOS Mediterranee, shows migrants on board the Ocean Viking ship anchored off the Sicilian port of Porto Empedocle in compliance with orders from the Italian authorities, on 06 July 2020. Conditions on the ship are difficult as it has not been able to disembark the migrants after rescuing them late last month. EPA-EFE/FLAVIO GASPERINI HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least 180 migrants rescued by a humanitarian aid boat in the Mediterranean Sea began to leave the vessel in Porto Empedocle, Sicily late on Monday after nine days stuck on the ship.

AFP reported this night that local police escorted the migrants to another vessel, where they will be quarantined in view of possible spreading of Covid-19.

The disembarkation of the migrants from the boat charted by NGO SOS Mediterranee brought to an end a tense week with news of migrants jumping overboard, attempts of suicide and even eruption of violence.

The migrants were rescued on four separate operations on 25th and 30th June, with the charity pressing Italy and Malta for a safe port. The group declared a state of emergency on board, adding it could no longer guarantee the safety of the migrants or the crew.

The mayor of Porto Empedocle, Ida Carmina, briefly addressed the media insisting that the migrants’ arrival was too much for the economically suffering community to support. “Now that we’re coming back, starting tourism back up, this thing is an incredible blow for us,” Carmina said, who noted the town had reported no cases of coronavirus during Italy’s health crisis. Porto Empedocle had already hosted a larger group of migrants late in June, 30 of which were found to be infected with coronavirus. The 180 migrants — from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Eritrea, Nigeria and North African countries — include 25 minors and two women, one of whom is pregnant.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related