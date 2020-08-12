18 cases of coronavirus at Assisi monastery

A panoramic view of the monastery in Assisi, Italy. EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Coronavirus screening at Assisi’s Sacro Convento Franciscan monastery has uncovered 18 positive cases.

“At the moment they are all isolated and in a good state of health,” said Sacro Convento Press Director Father Enzo Fortunato on the Sanfrancescopatronoditalia website.

The positive cases regard four friars and 14 recently arrived novices.

“While wishing them a fast recovery, the friars of the community continue with their duties, praying and welcoming the pilgrims and tourists who wish to enter the Basilica of San Francesco d’Assisi.

“That means proceeding with all the precautions and caution already being applied”.

