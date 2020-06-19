173 deaths in UK as Government lowers Covid-19 alert level

epa08488286 A visitor wears a face mask as she observes a new Andy Warhol exhibition at the Halcyon Gallery in London, Britain, 16 June 2020. Non-essential stores and art galleries have begun to reopen their doors across the UK, around three months after the government imposed a lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the pandemic COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

173 people have died today in Britain after contracting the virus, meaning that 42,461 have now passed away. Meanwhile, the country registered another 1,346 new infections today, taking the country’s total to 301,815.

The COVID-19 alert level across the United Kingdom has been moved down from level four to level three as recommended by the Joint Biosecurity Centre. This was announced by the country’s Education Minister, Gavin Williamson during this afternoon’s daily briefing.

Williamson explained that “the chief medical officers for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have reviewed the evidence and agree with this recommendation. In all four nations, there has been a continuing steady decrease in cases but this doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over, the virus is still in general circulation and localised outbreaks are likely to occur.”

